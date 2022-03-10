Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CKSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.00.

Shares of CKSNF stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

