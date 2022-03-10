Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.39. 6,141,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,043. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vertiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.