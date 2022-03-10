Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VERX traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 126,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,527. Vertex has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,383.00 and a beta of 0.81.
In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VERX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
About Vertex (Get Rating)
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
