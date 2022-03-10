Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.45.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock opened at C$27.72 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.06 and a 52-week high of C$30.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.97.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.