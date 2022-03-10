Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.35.

VET stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.58.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 665.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 66,334 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 127,283 shares in the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

