Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.32 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of VET stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 4,767,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.34. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

