VeriCoin (VRC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,840.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 37.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $481,625.84 and approximately $2,840.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,437.86 or 0.99541262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00071866 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00021605 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017115 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,732,141 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

