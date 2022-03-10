Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.63 million.

Shares of VRA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 497,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 182,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

