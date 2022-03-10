Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.570-$0.670 EPS.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97.

Several research firms have commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

