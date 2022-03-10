Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.570-$0.670 EPS.
NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97.
Several research firms have commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.