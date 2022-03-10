Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) by 485.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.73% of Venus Concept worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 924,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 244,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 122,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith J. Sullivan purchased 80,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. purchased 1,600,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,000. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VERO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

