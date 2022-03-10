Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Purchases $108,500.00 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) Director Virginia Boulet purchased 50,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VLDR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. 15,909,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,257,796. The company has a market cap of $414.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,557 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 774,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 741,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 851.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 663,770 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.