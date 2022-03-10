Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

VEEV traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.77. The company had a trading volume of 32,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,085. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $177.39 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.99.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.