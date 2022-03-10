Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sets New 12-Month High at $157.12

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.12 and last traded at $155.32, with a volume of 3728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

