Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,014,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.14. The company had a trading volume of 98,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,577. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

