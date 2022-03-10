Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lowered by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VB traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.29. 10,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

