Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.86

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.86 and last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 1938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,323,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950,996 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,356,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,490,000 after purchasing an additional 507,492 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

