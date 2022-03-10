Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Raised by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.41. 759,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,976. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

