Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 269,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.31. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $136.38 and a one year high of $170.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.