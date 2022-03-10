Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Wind River Trust Co

Wind River Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of Wind River Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.41. 44,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,311. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.27 and its 200-day moving average is $301.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

