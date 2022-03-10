Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,989 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.7% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. 36,555,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,534,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76.

