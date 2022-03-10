VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:BJK traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,001. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

Get VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,419,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth $141,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.