VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:BJK traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,001. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $57.41.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.