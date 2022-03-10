VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 928,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 8,504,641 shares.The stock last traded at $50.09 and had previously closed at $47.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.