Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Up 6.7%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $89.62. 90,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,061,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after buying an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.