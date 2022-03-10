Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.67. The stock had a trading volume of 170,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,270. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

