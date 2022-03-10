Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vacasa.

VCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,811. Vacasa has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

