UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.08 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

USER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

USER stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,074. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 in the last three months.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

