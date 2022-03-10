USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USNA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,059. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

USNA stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

