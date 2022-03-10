USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.14

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 191923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -538.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,616,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

