US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. TheStreet cut US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $33.75. 33,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

