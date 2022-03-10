Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Down 2.6%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.41. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.34 million and a PE ratio of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get Urbana alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Urbana’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Brydon Charles Gundy acquired 20,000 shares of Urbana stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,650. Insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $95,570 over the last three months.

About Urbana (TSE:URB)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.