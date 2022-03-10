UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 10.9%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.52. 66,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,390,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of $572.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
