UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 10.9%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.52. 66,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,390,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $572.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,882,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 588.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 1,407.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,067 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in UP Fintech by 594.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in UP Fintech by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 656,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.