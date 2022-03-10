Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Shares Down 1.5%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.29. 5,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

