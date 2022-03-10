Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of UVE opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $384.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.12. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 73,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 60.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 44,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

