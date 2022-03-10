United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,066.50 ($13.97). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,049 ($13.74), with a volume of 1,731,559 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.89) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,061.35. The company has a market cap of £7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36.

In related news, insider Liam Butterworth purchased 3,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.57) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($40,723.27).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

