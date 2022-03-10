United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.83. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.46.
United States Antimony Company Profile (Get Rating)
