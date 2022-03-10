United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.20. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,354,000 after acquiring an additional 157,627 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,334,000 after acquiring an additional 229,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.