UniMex Network (UMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $39,328.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.87 or 0.06518357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,911.26 or 1.00107942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041568 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,557,936 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

