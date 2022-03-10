Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Umpqua makes up approximately 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 60,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 119,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,123. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.03. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

