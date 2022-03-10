Ultra (UOS) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $336.05 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,619.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.33 or 0.00730264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00201677 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001366 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

