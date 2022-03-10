UBS Group Trims Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Target Price to $21.00

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $13.02 on Monday. Afya has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Afya during the fourth quarter worth $2,668,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Afya by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 354,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp increased its position in Afya by 1,391.8% during the fourth quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Afya by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 318,674 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Afya by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,526 shares during the period. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

