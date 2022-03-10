UBS Group Trims Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Target Price to $21.00

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
NASDAQ AFYA opened at $13.02 on Monday. Afya has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63.
Afya Company Profile (Get Rating)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Afya (AFYA)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.