UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 732.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 212,142 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 298.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.10 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.