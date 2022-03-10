UBS Group AG Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

