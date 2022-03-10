UBS Group AG Grows Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Renewable Energy Group worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.59. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

