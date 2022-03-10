UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Stericycle worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

