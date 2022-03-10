UBS Group AG Acquires 10,777 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.91% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 299,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 38,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 941.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 58,315 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Shares of PBS opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

