UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,476 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Horizon worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

