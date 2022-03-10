UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $15.64 Million Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $15,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 142,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 451.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 97,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after buying an additional 399,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $777,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KYMR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

