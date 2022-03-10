UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of MKS Instruments worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $151.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average of $155.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.23 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

