UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 11.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AptarGroup by 103.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AptarGroup by 13.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $2,847,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.12. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

