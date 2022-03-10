UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,700 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Manhattan Associates worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $313,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 55.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 178.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $134.39 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.09 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average is $152.12.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.